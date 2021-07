The Germans thought the “Piggyback” was a new eight-engine warplane the Allies had developed rather than it being the accidental joining of two planes in mid-air!. The Germans thought it was a Superplane! The Boeing B-17 Flying Fortress flew in every combat zone during World War II, but its most significant service was over Europe. Along with the B-24 Liberator, the B-17 formed the backbone of the USAAF strategic bombing force, and it helped win the war by crippling Germany’s war industry.