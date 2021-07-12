Yankees Select Shortstop Benjamin Cowles With The 303rd Overall Pick In The 2021 Draft
The Yankees go with a shortstop in the 10th round in Benjamin Cowles, who was selected as the 303rd overall pick out of Maryland. In Cowles’ junior year, he batted .287 with a 1.041 OPS in 174 ABs (48 games). Cowles homered in 12 consecutive weekend series before it was snapped in the last regular-season series against Indiana; he led the Big Ten with 18 HR. Cowles drove in 51 RBI on 50 hits, which ranked him second in the Big 10 conference in RBI.www.pinstripedprospects.com
Comments / 0