Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Baseball

Yankees Select Shortstop Benjamin Cowles With The 303rd Overall Pick In The 2021 Draft

By John Brophy
pinstripedprospects.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Yankees go with a shortstop in the 10th round in Benjamin Cowles, who was selected as the 303rd overall pick out of Maryland. In Cowles’ junior year, he batted .287 with a 1.041 OPS in 174 ABs (48 games). Cowles homered in 12 consecutive weekend series before it was snapped in the last regular-season series against Indiana; he led the Big Ten with 18 HR. Cowles drove in 51 RBI on 50 hits, which ranked him second in the Big 10 conference in RBI.

www.pinstripedprospects.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maryland State
State
Indiana State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Derek Jeter
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yankees#Baseball America#Ops#First Team#Abca
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBPosted by
The Spun

Yankees, Diamondbacks Agree To Trade On Thursday

For the past few weeks, the New York Yankees have been linked to a few outfielders on the trade market. On Thursday, general manager Brian Cashman finally pulled the trigger on a deal. Lindsey Adler of The Athletic is reporting that New York has acquired outfielder Tim Locastro from the...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

2 trades Red Sox can make to bury the Yankees in AL East race

If the Boston Red Sox want to continue to push the New York Yankees down the AL East standings, they should consider making these two moves at the trade deadline. The Boston Red Sox are enjoying quite a bit of success during the first half of the 2021 season. With manager Alex Cora back in the dugout, the Red Sox now sat in first place in the AL East with a 47-31 record entering Monday’s game against the Kansas City Royals. Sure, the Red Sox are in first place, but look at what they have done to the rival New York Yankees thus far.
MLBPosted by
NJ.com

MLB rumors: Yankees’ Gerrit Cole sells Pirates’ Adam Frazier as trade deadline upgrade

If Adam Frazier ends up in pinstripes, he’ll have Gerrit Cole to thank. The New York Yankees ace was talking up the Pittsburgh Pirates second baseman Monday in Denver. Frazier, a first-time All-Star who’s in the starting lineup for the National League in the 2021 MLB All-Star Game, continues to be mentioned as a possible trade deadline candidate. And Cole made it quite clear where he stands. Per the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette:
NFLPosted by
NJ.com

MLB rumors: Yankees face steep price tag for potential trade target

That’s what New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman needs to decide before the July 30 non-waiver trade deadline. Cashman has been linked on multiple occasions to Texas Rangers slugger Joey Gallo. And those reports make sense. The Yankees need an outfielder, preferably one who hits left-handed, and Gallo checks off both of those boxes.
MLBPosted by
Empire Sports Media

Yankees News: Cashman trying to close trade for big slugging outfielder, Bombers snap Boston win-streak

The New York Yankees rolled out one of the most ridiculous starting lineups of the season this year on Saturday, considering all the talent they have on the roster. The outfield consisted of three depth options, including Brett Gardner, Estevan Florial, and Greg Allen. With Aaron Judge battling Covid and Clint Frazier still dealing with migraines, skipper Aaron Boone has had no choice but to rely on reserve pieces the supplement losses.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Yankees: Gerrit Cole attending All-Star Game shows Astros players are frauds

Oh no! Here come the Houston Astros fans to tell me Jose Altuve owns me and my family. Noooooo!! Is there any possible way I can recover??. Well, yes, it’s simple. I have a conscience! The other Astros players selected for the Midsummer Classic do not. And that’s been further confirmed by New York Yankees ace Gerrit Cole’s presence at the All-Star festivities.
MLBNew York Post

Yankees fan destroyed by security after running on field in latest Bronx fiasco

There were more fan shenanigans in The Bronx on Tuesday, but at least this time it didn’t involve a ball being thrown at an opposing outfielder. During the top of the sixth inning against the Phillies, a Yankees fan raced onto the field to the delight of the crowd at the Stadium before being slammed down by a security guard and escorted off.
MLBPosted by
NJ.com

MLB rumors: Yankees watch Marlins trade Starling Marte to AL contender

Another one bites the dust. New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman has one less option to consider ahead of Friday’s MLB trade deadline. Introducing Yankees Insider: Get exclusive news, behind-the-scenes observations and the ability to text message directly with beat writers. That’s because the Miami Marlins are trading center...
MLBpinstripedprospects.com

From The Back Fields To The Bronx: 2021 MLB Draft Recap

From The Back Fields To The Bronx: 2021 MLB Draft Recap. On this week’s episode of From The Back Fields To The Bronx, managing editor Ricky Keeler is joined by Hudson Valley Renegades beat writer/head scout Steve Alhona to recap how the New York Yankees did in the 2021 MLB Draft. First off, we at Pinstriped Prospects want to thank all of you for reading our draft coverage. We pride ourselves at doing great work with the draft, so thank you.
MLBEnterprise

From fan to draft pick: Cohasset's Ben Rice selected by New York Yankees

Cohasset native Ben Rice had no problem displaying his New York Yankees fandom as a kid. Rice made sure to show up to his first-grade picture day in a Yankees jersey. Now Rice is one step closer to donning the pinstripes on a more permanent basis as the Yankees have become his newest employer.
MLBchatsports.com

Yankees Social Media Spotlight: Yankees draft picks react to being selected

Since baseball shut down in March of last year, we have kept you posted on what the Yankees have been up to on social media. Although baseball is getting back to normal, it’s still fun to check in our favorite players and Yankee figures, so we will continue to do so throughout 2021. Here’s your weekly update on what your favorite Yankees have been doing on social media!
MLBSports Illustrated

Yankees Believe First-Round Pick Trey Sweeney Will Stick at Shortstop

NEW YORK — Picking in the first round of the MLB Draft, each team has an endless list of talented prospects to choose from. When the Yankees were on the clock on Sunday, set to pick 20th overall, New York had no trouble making their selection, a testament to how much this organization has faith in Trey Sweeney.
MLBDartmouth

Ben Rice ’22 selected by Yankees in MLB Draft

The Dartmouth catcher impressed scouts despite cancelled Ivy League seasons. On July 13, Ben Rice ’22 — a catcher for the Dartmouth baseball team — was selected by the New York Yankees with the 363rd overall pick in the 12th round of the MLB draft. A baseball player since his youth, Rice only competed for Dartmouth during his freshman spring due to the Ivy League’s decision to cancel the past two spring seasons because of COVID-19. Despite a short college career, Rice was able to showcase his skills during his freshman season as well as two summer leagues: the Futures Collegiate Baseball League, where he earned the MVP award playing for the Worcester Bravehearts in 2020, and the prestigious Cape Cod League, where he briefly played for the Cotuit Kettleers.
MLBpinstripedprospects.com

2021 Rule 5 Draft: Looking at First Time Eligible Yankees Prospects

In November, the New York Yankees will face a roster crunch as they determine who to add to their 40-man roster and protect from the annual Rule 5 draft in December. This year, the Yankees have several tough choices to make as so many of their top prospects will be eligible.
MLBPinstripe Alley

Yankees acquire reliever Clay Holmes from Pirates for Hoy Park and Diego Castillo

The Yankees were off on Monday, but that didn’t stop them from dipping their toes in the trade market to give their ailing bullpen a spare arm. The team announced on its Twitter that it had acquired righty reliever Clay Holmes from the Pittsburgh Pirates in exchange for infielders Hoy Park and Diego Castillo. In a move that essentially locks in backup catcher Kyle Higashioka’s return from the COVID IL, the Yankees also returned third-stringer Rob Brantly to Triple-A Scranton.
MLBpinstripedprospects.com

1st Round pick Trey Sweeney knows he can compete with very best

On Tuesday, the New York Yankees 1st Round pick from this year’s MLB Draft, Eastern Illinois shortstop Trey Sweeney talked to the New York media for the first time since being drafted. Of course, he had a little bit of preparation on what to expect with New York since his manager, Jason Anderson, did play for the Yankees during his major league career.

Comments / 0

Community Policy