U.S. Rep. Dan Meuser announced Friday that Tyler Menzler will be his new office chief of staff. “I am pleased to have Tyler Menzler join our team as the new Chief of Staff,” Meuser, R-9, Dallas, said in a news release. “Tyler brings a wealth of knowledge from both the private and public sector, and I believe with his expertise he will continue to help foster our exceptional constituent services, important legislative priorities, and effective communication that serve in the best interest of those in the Ninth District of Pennsylvania.”