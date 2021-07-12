Cancel
Personal Finance

Wells Fargo closing personal lines of credit

By Rich Barak
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
 16 days ago
Wells Fargo recently announced it will no longer offer personal lines of credit. Wells Fargo, a financial services company, said it has “decided to discontinue offering new Personal and Portfolio line of credit accounts and to close all existing accounts,” according to a CNBC report. ExploreDow rises ahead of earnings...

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Atlanta, GA
Credible. Compelling. Complete. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution is the southeast's premier news organization.

Charles Scharf
#Wells Fargo#Credit Lines#Line Of Credit#Student Debt#Credit Score#Cnbc#Exploredow#Explorebiden#The Federal Reserve
