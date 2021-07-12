Purecars Technologies Completes Strategic Acquisition Of Automotive Fintech SaaS Provider truPayments

Nextech AR Solutions Corp., an emerging leader in augmented reality for eCommerce, AR learning applications, AR-enhanced video conferencing and virtual events, is pleased to announce the closing of a multi-event deal for the fenestration industry using Nextech’s LiveX platform with FENEX worth approximately $185,000. This event will reach over 30,000 people in the home improvement sector and will introduce a new Digital Marketplace where consumers can interface, try new products via Augmented Reality, and get educated on home improvement options with top UK vendors like Deceuninck, ODL Europe, VBH, Brisant and GQA Qualifications.