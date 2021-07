Sandy Springs’ annual public art competition has been narrowed to nine finalists whose sculptures will soon be featured in an outdoor exhibit. The sculptures are entries in the city’s third annual Art Walk competition. Collectively, the large-scale pieces are valued at more than $100,000. They are scheduled to be installed on the City Springs campus in late August. The sculptures will be on exhibit until next summer when some will be added to the city’s permanent public art collection, said Cheri Morris with Art Sandy Springs.