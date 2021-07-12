Cancel
Food & Drinks

Creative garnishes for your snacking needs

By Eunkyo Jo
Daily Californian
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you like to cook or assemble quick snacks for yourself, you’ve probably encountered many instances where you wanted to cherish your work by taking a photo. However, the camera often just doesn’t do your culinary creation justice and cannot capture the full experience of the dish. Whether you’ve prepared a plate of meat or a simple yogurt bowl, here are some tips for accessorizing and garnishing your dish to make it look more appetizing to the eye and camera!

