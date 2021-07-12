Creative garnishes for your snacking needs

Taste is obviously one of the most important factors of a meal, but it's the presentation of it that makes us want to take out our phones and snap a picture before digging in. In fact, research shows that sight plays a huge part in our perception of food, as it tips our brain off on how it should taste before we even get the chance to take a bite (via The Guardian). As a result, plating, which Nisbets defines as the "process of arranging and decorating food to enhance its presentation," has become a major factor in the culinary world that holds just as much weight as the cooking itself.