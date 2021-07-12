Obamas Readying Film and TV Event ‘Blackout’ for Netflix

If you want to know what movies people are watching the most on Netflix, you can stop everyone you pass on the street and ask, or you can just look up Netflix's Top 10 movies list. Netflix's Top 10 list of movies on Tuesday, July 13 still sees the trilogy film experiment Fear Street proving to be a success. The new release Fear Street Part Two: 1978 remains the streamer's top film, two spots ahead of Fear Street Part One: 1994, which was released two Fridays ago. This Friday will see the release of the final film in the series, Fear Street Part Three: 1666, which will no doubt put all three movies in Netflix's Top 10. If Netflix somehow gets streaming rights to Kung Fu Panda 3, we could see two trilogies on the Top 10 at the same time! I think that footnote is worth spending millions of dollars on, don't you, Netflix?