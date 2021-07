There is nothing better than an adorable animal video. And this one completely lives up to the expectations. A TikTok video shows a Golden Retriever reunited with his littermate sister at a dog park. The dogs hadn’t seen each other in over a year but instantly recognized each other. They ran and played as though no time had passed and clearly enjoyed being reunited. My heart can barely handle the pureness of this video. Has your dog ever met his sibling? Did they recognize each other? I hope this dog, Muncy, can be reunited with her sister again soon.