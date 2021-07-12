Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Religion

Will the Pope’s first major health challenge slow him down?

By Independent TV
The Independent
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePope Francis has often seemed like a pontiff in a hurry. In his eight-year papacy, he has tirelessly sought to reshape the Roman Catholic Church in a more pastoral image, and has elevated more than half of the College of Cardinals – the body that will elect his successor. He has opened previously taboo debates about married priests, the role of women in the Church, the welcoming of gay Catholics, and holy communion for the divorced and remarried. He has kept up an exhausting schedule of travel around the world.

www.independent.co.uk

Comments / 2

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pope Francis
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Popes#Pope John#Vatican News#The Roman Catholic Church#The College Of Cardinals#Catholics#Il Sole 24#Televisa
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Society
News Break
Religion
Related
Presidential ElectionPosted by
Fox News

Roman Catholic church frequented by Biden will let anyone receive Communion amid abortion controversy

A Washington, D.C., church frequented by President Biden says it won't get involved in what it describes as "a political issue" over Communion. The Holy Trinity Catholic Church in the city's Georgetown neighborhood, which Biden has attended several times since taking office, said Wednesday it will not deny the Eucharist to the president over his abortion stance or "anyone else who presents themselves."
ReligionWashington Times

Pope Francis’ illness more serious than media lets on, Vatican blogger says

Pope Francis, already suffering from sciatica and with half of a lung removed, is in more serious condition than the world’s media is letting on, a leading Vatican blogger says. Luis Badilla, editor of “Il Sismografo” (“The Seismograph”) on Wednesday posted an article claiming the 84-year-old pontiff’s condition is “severe...
Religiontheclevelandamerican.com

Pope Francis accepts the resignation of Monsignor Mata and appoints Rolando Alvarez, Monsignor temporarily in the Diocese of Estella

Pope Francis accepted the resignation of Monsignor Juan Apelardo Mata from the diocesan government of the Diocese of Estelle, and announced the appointment of Monsignor Rolando Alvarez, Bishop of Madagalpa, as the Apostolic Administrator of the “vacant seat” of the Diocese of Estella. The Apostolic Nuncio of Nicaragua, led by...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

US Catholic bishops and the making of a fiasco

Two weeks ago, I noted Cardinal Wilton Gregory’s prediction that the authorization given by the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops (USCCB) to draft a statement on “Eucharistic coherence” was a recipe for disaster. To paraphrase King Henry VIII’s apocryphal admonition to his many wives before consummating their marriages, the ramifications didn’t take long. Facing a swift backlash, the bishops write that they did not intend to target “any one individual or class of persons,” adding that there will be “no national policy on withholding communion from politicians.
Worldstardem.com

Pope stokes flames of Catholic worship wars

The message to Catholic traditionalists in Southwest England was blunt, yet pointed. Because of the new “Traditionis Custodes” (“Guardians of the Tradition”) document from Pope Francis, and the wishes of Bishop Declan Lang of the Diocese of Clifton, the upcoming “Latin Mass at Glastonbury will be the final Latin Mass here.”
Religionnewwaysministry.org

In Historic First, Vatican Instructs Spanish Bishops To Disavow Ex-Gay Group

In what is likely an historic first, the Vatican has instructed Spain’s bishops to disavow a conversion therapy group in that country . Vida Nueva reported that in June the Vatican’s Congregation for Clergy issued a report to the Spanish Episcopal Conference saying the bishops should distance themselves from the group known as Truth and Freedom. This group, founded in 2013, offers a form of conversion therapy that many Catholics, including clergy and religious, have attempted. The report continued (via Google Translate):
ReligionBirmingham Star

Pope Francis' Recent Surgery Seen as Turning Point in his Papacy

ROME - The Vatican has stressed Pope Francis is recovering well from his recent colon surgery and a ten-day post-operative stay in hospital. Later this year, he has trips to Hungary and Slovakia planned. Vatican officials also confirmed last week that the pope will attend in November the U.N. Climate Change Conference in Glasgow.
ReligionWashington Times

Fellow Jesuit says it’s time for a countdown clock on Pope Francis

The ongoing hospitalization of Pope Francis, the 84-year-old leader of the world’s 1.2 billion Roman Catholics, may be “the moment that marked the beginning of the end of his papacy,” a Jesuit colleague said in a published opinion column. Writing for Religion News Service, the Rev. Thomas J. Reese said...
ReligionArkansas Online

Pope Francis accepts Vatican II over Latin Mass

(Editor's note: Starting on Oct. 11, 1962, Vatican II, formally known as the Second Ecumenical Council of the Vatican or the Second Vatican Council, addressed relations between the Catholic Church and the modern world. The Council, through the Holy See, began under the pontificate of Pope John XXIII and was closed under Pope Paul VI on the Solemnity of the Immaculate Conception on Dec. 8, 1965.
ReligionForward

Pope Francis restricts Latin Mass that caused controversy with Jews

(JTA) — Pope Francis has restricted the use of the Latin Mass, a form of the liturgy favored by traditionalist Catholics that calls for the conversion of the Jews and, until 2008, included a reference to Jewish “blindness.”. Francis’ declaration, made Friday, is a repudiation of an earlier decree by...
ReligionPosted by
NBC Chicago

Pope Honors Grandparents on First World Day for Elderly

Pope Francis celebrated the Roman Catholic Church’s first World Day for Grandparents and the Elderly on Sunday. Francis solicited a round of applause from the faithful in St. Peter’s Square and urged people everywhere to reach out to older generations. Francis was supposed to have led a celebration Mass for...
ReligionBirmingham Star

How limiting Latin Mass may become the defining moment for Pope Francis

Pope Francis took sudden steps on July 16, 2021, to curtail the traditional Latin Mass, in an abrupt reversal of his predecessor's policy. To non-Catholics - and many Catholics - the decision may seem on first glance to be a technical, even obscure action not worth very much attention. But...

Comments / 2

Community Policy