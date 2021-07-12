Quotient Launches Promotion Amplification Platform with Another Major US Grocer
Quotient , the leading digital media and promotions technology company, announced an expansion of their partnership with one of the largest food and drug retailers in the United States, to introduce a promotion amplification tool to their retailer performance media platform. The new tool helps consumers save money in thousands of grocery stores, while connecting CPG brands with engaged shopping audiences. Promo amplification taps retail point-of-sale and loyalty card data to automatically target the right consumers with available temporary price reduction (TPR) offers, featuring custom creative from the CPG brand.martechseries.com
