Mitchell Rosen: Parents, adult children are redefining their relationships

By Mitchell Rosen
San Bernardino County Sun
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDuring the past year-plus, there have been a spate of articles about parents and their grown children having opportunities to reacquaint themselves with one another, this time as peers. Many Americans were at the residence of other family members when the pandemic hit early last year and did not feel...

www.sbsun.com

Family RelationshipsSlate

My Brother-in-Law Constantly Says Negative Things About His Youngest Daughter

Care and Feeding is Slate’s parenting advice column. Have a question for Care and Feeding? Submit it here or post it in the Slate Parenting Facebook group. My brother-in-law seems to be professionally unhappy. No matter what is happening, he can find the negative in every situation. We recently went on a big family trip to a lake house, and he spent the whole time complaining about the internet and the snakes (that live … outside … in the lake) and how bored he was. It seems like he makes it his job to be displeased, no matter the circumstances. He gets on my nerves a little (clearly), and I’m not sure to what extent, if any, this annoyance plays into my question. I try to be friendly and positive because I want to like him (my sister really loves him), but his behavior and negativity make it difficult to get beyond it.
Family Relationshipsarcamax.com

Ask Amy: Parental termination is legal end to mothering

Dear Amy: I am currently in the process of voluntarily terminating the parental rights to my child. It's not that I'm an inadequate mother or hate the child. I remarried when my son was 5 years old, and my husband obtained a job out of state. The child did not want to move, so I allowed him to live full time with my ex.
KidsNews4Jax.com

What happens when children taking ADHD meds grow up?

Stimulant drugs like Adderall and Ritalin are commonly given to kids with ADHD. But what happens when those kids grow up?. For years, kids with ADHD have taken the drug Adderall to help them focus and concentrate. But today, adults are the biggest consumers taking Adderall to focus and to keep on top of their game at work and at home.
Family Relationshipsoakpark.com

Children suffer the sins of their parents

I cannot disagree. Simone Biles is GOAT (greatest of all time)! As I watch her soar through the air during her routines, I can’t help but wonder where are all the other Simone Bileses that we will never know about?. Biles’ backstory is not emphasized as much as it should...
Relationship Advicepsychologytoday.com

Co-Parenting With a Narcissist: The Impossible Dream

Co-parenting is not an option for those with narcissistic traits and behaviors. Creating a custody plan with a narcissistic ex-partner is a task best left to legal professionals. A narcissist will do anything to cause problems in their co-parent's personal life and ruin their relationship with the child. Co-parenting with...
Buffalo, NYsciencecodex.com

Adult children with college degrees influence parents' health in later life

BUFFALO, N.Y. - Write down the benefits of obtaining a college degree and, more than likely, all the items on the completed list will relate to graduates: higher salaries, autonomous jobs and better access to health care, for instance. All of those factors, supported by extensive research, help draw a direct line connecting higher education and health. Similar research suggests how the education of parents affects their children.
South Hill, VAemporiaindependentmessenger.com

Parenting Tips for Resilient Children

SOUTH HILL– Why do some kids going through trauma come out fine and others struggle so hard? After the year we’ve had, it’s important to check in with your children to make sure they are doing okay. Dr. Anees is a board-certified psychiatrist specializing in children’s mental health. Learn some tips on how to empower your kids to be resilient even under tough circumstances.
Kidshealthday.com

Anxious Child, Ages 3 to 6

Anxiety is a normal part of children's behavioral and emotional development. Your child may be worried about starting school, learning to kick a ball, or wetting his bed at night. These anxieties are common, even signs that your child's development is on track. Why is my child so anxious?. As...
KidsLebanon Enterprise

How-to teach children to respect their parents

Parents are tasked with teaching their children many lessons. Some are more obvious, like how to live safely or how to ride a bike or tie their shoes. Other lessons are more complicated and abstract, especially as they pertain to issues like respect. Early in life, children get attention by...
KidsWTHI

Parents are hesitant to vaccinate children, but pediatricians might be the key

As back-to-school season approaches, parents are split when it comes to vaccinating their children against Covid-19. Of parents with unvaccinated children, 3 in 4 say the recommendation of their child's health care provider will be integral in their decision to vaccinate. However, 70% of parents with children ages 3 to 11 and 50% of parents with children ages 12 to 18 have not discussed the Covid-19 vaccine with their pediatrician, according to a new report.
Family Relationshipsatlanticcitynews.net

How Young Adults Must Help Their Parents Prepare for Retirement

Your parents have always supported you and it's time to give back to them by helping them with their retirement plan. Insufficient Social Security benefits and a culture that focuses on consumption over saving means that our parents' generation is financially vulnerable during retirement. An estimated 50% of older Americans are struggling with retirement.
Relationship AdviceMedicineNet.com

How Do Adults Deal With Overbearing Parents?

An overbearing parent is someone who wants control over their kid’s life and choices. Adult children of overbearing parents often endure this treatment for decades because they either feel powerless to stop it or feel that the emotional cost of doing so would be too high. Those who do stand up to an overbearing parent often do so by lashing out in anger and saying something hurtful that causes or deepens a rift in the relationship. Below are a few common ways to deal with overbearing parents.
Kidswfxb.com

The Things Parents Still Help Adult Children Pay For

A new study looked at the top things parents help pay for even when their kids are grown-ups. They include groceries and household items including furniture. Things the grand-kids need. Bill and emergency expenses. Even vacations and cars!
Mental HealthItem

Young adult struggling as a full-time caregiver

DEAR ABBY - I'm 23 years old and caring for my two grandparents. My dad, their only son, lives with them, but avoids them at all costs, no matter how much I beg him to help. He causes more problems than he solves. I graduated from college last year, …
Kidswsgw.com

Children coping with “pandemic grief” after losing a parent

Memphis, Tennessee — Life expectancy in the U.S. has seen the steepest drop since World War II. Largely driven by the coronavirus pandemic, life expectancy has dropped by a year and a half to the lowest level since 2003. For Hispanic and Black populations, it’s down by as much as three years. Meanwhile, a staggering number of children have lost a parent or caregiver.
Kidsphillytrib.com

Adults must listen to children and show up

You may be hurting or afraid. Show up. We’ll gather healing on the way. Show up. We will be strong, we will be brave. Show up. Dream of the world we will create. Show up. Joe Davis is an artist, educator, and speaker “committed to activism and compelled to create work that celebrates social transformation, healing, and liberation,” and he is presenting his poem “Show Up” during the Children’s Defense Fund (CDF)’s annual Proctor Institute for Child Advocacy Ministry being held virtually from Tuesday through Thursday. All are welcome and attendance is free. The Proctor Institute gathers clergy, seminarians, Christian educators, young adult leaders, community organizers, and other faith-based advocates for spiritual renewal, networking, movement-building, and theological reflection about the urgent needs of children at the intersection of race and poverty. This year’s theme is “Listening to the Children: A Radical Revolution of Values.” Davis is a former participant in the Proctor Institute’s Dale P. Andrews Freedom Seminary, an immersion experience for seminary students who also wish to “show up” and work with communities fighting systemic injustices that impact children and youths.
Family Relationshipschesapeakefamily.com

Firstborn Pressures – Good Parenting

I’m not a firstborn child but have seen how my older sister, and first-borns in other families that I know, often shoulder responsibilities beyond those of the younger siblings. My sister was put in charge during after school time until our parents came home from work, then had duties to help get the family through dinner and bedtime. As an adult, she’s still the one our parents rely on the most for advice and assistance, including organizing family get togethers.
Charlottesville, VAPosted by
CNN

Casual relationships matter for older adults

(CNN) — In May, Vincent Keenan traveled from Chicago to Charlottesville, Virginia, for a wedding -- his first trip out of town since the start of the pandemic. "Hi there!" he called out to customers at a gas station where he'd stopped on his way to the airport. "How's your day going?" he said he asked the Transportation Security Administration officer who checked his ID.

