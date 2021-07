Socially awkward straightedge fraud. Fans have been clamoring to see Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson in a comic book movie for years now and there is clearly no doubt that "The Great One" is the perfect casting choice to play Black Adam in the DC Extended Universe. By the looks of things, Johnson has been having the time of his life playing the anti-hero and it's only a matter of time before we see what the Man in Black brings to the table.