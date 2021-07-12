Jeff Goldblum gives bride and groom the wedding gift of Jeff Goldblum

Bride/digital strategist Sabrina Cartan (formerly McMillin) and her groom, software engineer Brian Cartan, were taking pre-ceremony wedding pictures at a carousel in Brooklyn yesterday when Sabrina spied a familiar face. Jeff Goldblum is in New York shooting season five of Search Party, and was quickly recognized by the bride. “Our photographer [Justin McCallum Photography] and videographer were with us and we got on the carousel,” Sabrina told The A.V. Club. “And just as the carousel was about to start, I look over, I see a man standing there and I said, is that Jeff Goldblum?” She impulsively yelled out his name, which the Brooklynite says is uncharacteristic, and “without thinking. Like, I never do that. I’m a consummate professional. I don’t even bother celebrities on the street ever.” But she was on a carousel with her groom and in a truly incredible dress, and we can totally understand how the bride got swept up in this particular moment. It’s Jeff Goldblum on your wedding day, for god’s sake.