Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Relationships

Jeff Goldblum gives bride and groom the wedding gift of Jeff Goldblum

By Gwen Ihnat
A.V. Club
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBride/digital strategist Sabrina Cartan (formerly McMillin) and her groom, software engineer Brian Cartan, were taking pre-ceremony wedding pictures at a carousel in Brooklyn yesterday when Sabrina spied a familiar face. Jeff Goldblum is in New York shooting season five of Search Party, and was quickly recognized by the bride. “Our photographer [Justin McCallum Photography] and videographer were with us and we got on the carousel,” Sabrina told The A.V. Club. “And just as the carousel was about to start, I look over, I see a man standing there and I said, is that Jeff Goldblum?” She impulsively yelled out his name, which the Brooklynite says is uncharacteristic, and “without thinking. Like, I never do that. I’m a consummate professional. I don’t even bother celebrities on the street ever.” But she was on a carousel with her groom and in a truly incredible dress, and we can totally understand how the bride got swept up in this particular moment. It’s Jeff Goldblum on your wedding day, for god’s sake.

www.avclub.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeff Goldblum
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wedding Ceremony#Bride#Wedding Party#Search Party#The A V Club#Jewish
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Society
News Break
Relationships
News Break
Celebrities
Related
TV & VideosGeekTyrant

Jeff Goldblum Joins HBO's SEARCH PARTY Season 5

Jeff Goldblum has joined the cast of HBO’s Search Party and will have a recurring role in the upcoming fifth season. Goldblum will play Tunnel Quinn, “a charismatic tech billionaire who enters a very public business partnership with Dory (Alia Shawkat) on the other side of her near death experience. Dory folds her old friends Portia (Meredith Hagner), Elliott (John Early) and Drew (John Reynolds) into the venture as they embark on an altruistic but terrifying journey.”
TV Seriesdapsmagic.com

Teaser Shared as Season 2 of The World According to Jeff Goldblum is Headed to Disney+

Season 2 of The World According to Jeff Goldblum is making its way to Disney+. On the 4th of July, a teaser for the second season of this show that was one of the early original programs to come to Disney’s streaming service was shared. In each of the episodes of this show, a popular part of the world is explored by Jeff Goldblum in his own unique way. Here is the trailer that was released:
MoviesGamespot

M. Night Shyamalan Met With Steven Spielberg To Discuss Indiana Jones Ideas

After the success of The Sixth Sense, director M. Night Shyamalan met with Steven Spielberg to discuss ideas for the fourth Indiana Jones movie (which would later become Kingdom of the Crystal Skull). The director, in promoting his new movie Old, spoke to Collider about this meeting. Shyamalan said Raiders...
CelebritiesPosted by
The US Sun

What happened to Snoop Dogg’s mom?

SNOOP Dogg updated his fans on his mother's health status after asking for prayers for her in May 2021. Born Calvin Cordozar Broadus Jr, Snoop Dogg is the middle child of Beverly Tate's three sons. What happened to Snoop Dogg's mom?. The rapper has not confirmed what medical issue his...
Weight LossPosted by
The US Sun

American Pickers’ Frank Fritz looks unrecognizable after 65-lb weight loss as he resurfaces for first time in one year

AMERICAN Pickers star Frank Fritz looks unrecognizable after losing 65 pounds as he resurfaces for the first time in over one year in The Sun's exclusive photos. Frank, 57, hasn’t appeared on History Channel’s American Pickers since March 2020, and viewers have been speculating about what led to the star’s mysterious mid-season disappearance.
TV & Videoscelebratingthesoaps.com

The Bold And The Beautiful Spoilers: Ridge Stops Wedding, Discovers Finn’s Dark And Complicated Past

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal that a mysterious woman shows up at the Forrester mansion. John “Finn” Finnegan (Tanner Novlan) tells a secret to Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood). However, Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) is alarmed by Finn’s secretive past and wants the wedding delayed. However, a bombshell could change “SINN” forever.

Comments / 0

Community Policy