Beyonce Rocks Colorful Mini Dress After Her Shopping Date With Rumi, 4: Photos

By Erin Silvia
Posted by 
HollywoodLife
HollywoodLife
 15 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jbBtz_0aurCcTU00
Shutterstock

Beyonce took to Instagram to share a series of new eye-catching photos of herself confidently posing in a orange, yellow, and turquoise mini dress and matching earrings, and fans were full of compliments.

Beyonce, 39, is proving she knows how to pose in a multi-colored mini dress for the summer and look incredible while doing it! The singer shared a set of four new Instagram photos that showed her flaunting a highly stylish fashion choice along with pointy dark blue sunglasses on July 12. The dress included a section of orange on the top side, yellow on the opposite top side and down the middle, and bright turquoise on one bottom side and she paired it with matching colorful dangling earrings.

Her long gorgeous hair was down and curled at the ends and she wore mint green heels that had wraparound sections around her ankles. She also carried a tiny blue purse while giving the camera a fierce look. She didn’t add any caption to the pics but she surely didn’t need one since it quickly received a large number of compliments.

“You’re really having a hot girl summer!” one fan exclaimed while another gushed over how the colors looked “good” on her. Others left hearts and heart-eyed emojis and another wrote, “And just like that my day got better.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2B3RCA_0aurCcTU00
Beyonce looking great in the same mini dress she’s wearing in her latest social media pics during a shopping trip with her daughter Rumi. (Shutterstock)

Beyonce’s latest pretty pics come just one day after she was photographed taking her daughter Rumi, 4, shopping at FAO Schwarz in New York City. She was wearing the same multi-colored dress and shoes she’s wearing in her new pics, during the outing, along with a sheer blue long-sleeved top over it. Her little mini me also looked adorable as she stood next to her mom while wearing a white tank top, dark jeans, and white sneakers.

The toy store visit is just one of many ways Beyonce and her family have seemed to enjoy their summer. She was also recently seen boarding a helicopter in the Hamptons before flying to the Big Apple to have dinner with her husband JAY-Z, 51, in Brooklyn on July 7. Before that, the pair reportedly had dinner with Twitter CEO, Jack Dorsey, who is reportedly buying Jay-Z’s music streaming service, TIDAL, for around $300 million.

