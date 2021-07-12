Cancel
Michigan State

Teen recovering after slamming into boat, nearly dying during tubing accident on Michigan lake

By Veronica Meadows, Amber Ainsworth
fox2detroit.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWHITE LAKE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - Two weeks ago, Aubrey Perhase was in the ICU after a tubing accident in White Lake Township that nearly left her dead. Perhase was with a friend and her family were tubing on Tull Lake. The person driving the boat pulling her tube had to suddenly turn to avoid hitting another boat, causing the 13-year-old from New Boston to slam into a parked pontoon boat.

