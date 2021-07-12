Teen recovering after slamming into boat, nearly dying during tubing accident on Michigan lake
WHITE LAKE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - Two weeks ago, Aubrey Perhase was in the ICU after a tubing accident in White Lake Township that nearly left her dead. Perhase was with a friend and her family were tubing on Tull Lake. The person driving the boat pulling her tube had to suddenly turn to avoid hitting another boat, causing the 13-year-old from New Boston to slam into a parked pontoon boat.www.fox2detroit.com
