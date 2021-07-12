Thanks.....

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Roper Technologies from $499.00 to $556.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Argus raised their price objective on Roper Technologies from $440.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Roper Technologies in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $560.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $480.46.