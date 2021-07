Pour one out for Tesla's very first Supercharger station. No matter where you stand on Tesla's cars and the company, there's no doubt one of the firm's grand achievements remains its Supercharger network, and as of Monday, the first station is no longer. News of the closure first made its way to Reddit on Saturday after a user posted signage explaining the station would close to the public on July 19. Electrek reported the news on Monday, the day of its closure.