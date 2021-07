It's kinda like the dude who threatens to commit suicide if his girlfriend breaks up with him. Not very inspiring. For all the bluster from ND about independence and not wanting to join the Big Ten, if it comes down to it, they will do it rather than save the ACC. The ACC should approach it with that reality. They should also approach it with the idea that the 5-game ACC deal isn't going to work. They did took what they were offered, did what they said they would do. But no more and no less.