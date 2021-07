Herd behavior is the behavior of individuals in a group acting collectively. The actions of a large group can significantly influence individual decisions. Herd behavior occurs in animals (herds, packs, schools of fish) and in humans. Herd behavior can be beneficial or detrimental. At its worst, it can be a powerful force of division that drives wedges between groups of people. At its best, it can be the ultimate expression of automatic teamwork that allows optimal function in time of crisis.