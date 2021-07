The Notre Dame football program is replacing their top two options at wide receiver in 2021, and there are plenty of question marks with the position group. Last season, the Notre Dame football team got great play from two men who are currently battling to make their respective rosters at the NFL level. Both Javon McKinley and Ben Skowronek were solid for Ian Book and this offense, becoming the top two options in the passing game when it came to the wide receiver spot.