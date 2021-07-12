Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Alabama State

Heck yeah in Alabama they were. My local hospital here was at critical

By ElbertoHokie Joined:
sportswar.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLevels(80%) and UAB which is a lot like VCU/MCV also hovered around 80%. Local reporters spoke to hospital officals and said that they're essentially at full capacity around 80% because they have the beds but they don't have enough manpower to receive another 20%. They were transporting people to UAB because smaller, rural hospitals were full. Trust me, the governor here wanted to open up much earlier than she ended up doing but state medical professionals begged her to keep the state locked down.

virginiatech.sportswar.com

Comments / 1

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Delta, AL
Local
Alabama Government
Local
Alabama Health
State
Alabama State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uab#Vcu Mcv
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
University of Alabama at Birmingham
Related
Alabama StatePosted by
AL.com

Dead last in vaccinations, Alabama is a sitting duck

This is an opinion cartoon. Dead last in vaccinations and proud of it, Alabama is a target rich environment for the COVID Delta variant. Kyle Whitmire lays it all out in his reference to Jaws:. ... Chief Brody is waving his arms like a madman from the beach, but our...
Alabama Statealabamawx.com

Alabama Newscenter — These Alabama Power Employees Are Giving Bats and Birds a Better Home

Bats and bluebirds in south Alabama will soon have a better home thanks to volunteers from Alabama Power. More than 20 employees of Plant Barry in Mobile recently assembled 20 bluebird boxes and 10 bat boxes to be deployed in the Upper Delta Wildlife Management Area, a forested floodplain the Alabama, Mobile and Tensaw rivers run through. Eric Lynn, a senior engineer at the plant, says the habitat project was inspired by a conversation earlier this year between employees of Alabama Power and the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (ADCNR).
wbrc.com

What’s really behind vaccine hesitancy in Alabama?

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama is now the least vaccinated state according to data from the CDC. According to a leading health expert from UAB, it may be difficult to reach those who are still on the fence. Odds are you probably know someone who is dead set against it...
Alabama Statealreporter.com

Alabama hospitals caring for 32 children with COVID-19 on Monday

There were 32 hospitalized children with COVID-19 in Alabama on Monday, a number not seen even when the state had more than 3,000 hospitalized COVID-19 patients in January, during the deadly winter surge. Just more than a week ago Alabama hospitals were caring for nine children with COVID-19, at least...
Alabama StatePosted by
AL.com

Delta variant accounts for more than 70% of recent samples at Alabama lab

Testing at a research lab at the University of Alabama at Birmingham shows a “concerning increase” in the super-contagious Delta variant of COVID-19 in Alabama. Thirty-four of the last 48 samples tested at UAB’s Fungal Reference Lab - about 70.8% - have been confirmed as Delta cases, Derek Moates, the manager of the Fungal Reference Lab, said in a press conference Tuesday. He said the viral loads produced by these Delta cases are higher than any they’ve seen in the lab, which has been sequencing cases since late last year. A higher viral load means a more contagious virus.
Alabama StateWSFA

Alabama reporting about 30 pediatric COVID hospitalizations

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - State health officials emphasize for people to not minimize the effect of COVID on children. Alabama is reporting about 30 COVID hospitalizations among pediatric patients, one of them being an infant. Health officials claim 108 children in Alabama have developed the Multi-System Inflammatory Syndrome of Childhood...
Alabama Statewvua23.com

Headline: Alabama hospitalization and Delta variant update

With about 33% of the state’s population having received the vaccine, health officials continue to encourage everyone to get vaccinated, especially with the potential far-reaching effects of the Delta variant. According to the Alabama Department of Public Health’s COVID-19 risk indicator, Tuscaloosa County is considered one of the most at-risk...
Alabama Statewvtm13.com

Alabama hospital sending COVID-19 vaccination team to Peru

MOBILE, Ala. — A south Alabama hospital that vaccinated thousands of people against COVID-19 plans to send a team to do immunizations in Peru, which has been hit hard by the pandemic. USA Health says more than 20 volunteers will travel to the country’s Cusco region. Members plan to go...
Alabama Statewvtm13.com

Delta variant builds stronger presence in Alabama

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — What happens next in Alabama's fight against COVID-19 is really anyone's guess at this point. Watch the video above to learn why experts say the fight will only become harder to battle if things continue like they are now.
Alabama Statewdhn.com

COVID hospitalizations double in Alabama, what that means for the Wiregrass

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Health leaders are growing increasingly concerned and frustrated as COVID hospitalizations across the state of Alabama continue to rise. According to the President of the Alabama Hospital Association, Doctor Don Williamson right now there are 554 COVID patients in Alabama hospitals. This is an increase from the 190 being treated just a few weeks ago.
Alabama StateHuron Daily Tribune

'A wildfire:' Virus hospitalizations near 1,000 in Alabama

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — The number of COVID-19 patients in Alabama hospitals Monday climbed to more than 900 — a number the state has not seen since February — as the state sees a surge in virus cases. There were 947 COVID-19 patients in state hospitals Monday, up from 204...

Comments / 1

Community Policy