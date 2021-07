Faced by the first shudders of uncertainty on the tenth green at Royal St George’s, Collin Morikawa quietly clenched his fist and punched the air three times. After a faultless front-nine had cut the cord on a sputtering field, the 24-year-old American’s approach had sailed over the back of the green and buried itself into a deep tuft of rough that invited whispers of disaster. A treacherous par-putt spiked Morikawa’s adrenaline, the blood rushing through his arteries and echoing in his eardrums until his ball hit the heart of the hole with utter conviction. In that moment, even as Jordan Spieth and Jon Rahm mounted daring insurgences, it became clear that Morikawa’s stranglehold on the Claret Jug would never slip.