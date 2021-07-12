Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

Stops them from spreading

By SteveInBaltimore Joined:
sportswar.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMutations/Variants will pop up but if the threshold of vaccinated people in the populace is high enough they won't be able to spread throughout the general population. If it the population doesn't have enough vaccinated people there will be enough hosts for the variant to survive and eventually spread all over the globe.

virginiatech.sportswar.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#General Population#High Enough#Vaccinations
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Vaccines
Related
Healthsportswar.com

They key is to keep them from getting on drugs

Once they start down that path and get addicted, their whole life is basically about feeding that, or resisting it and the relapses that come with that, which then destroy their lives, their loved ones lives. Very sad. [Post edited by Oregon Hoo at 07/26/2021 11:33AM]
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Sure Signs You Have the New COVID Variant

With a new COVID-19 variant proving "more transmissible"—and breakthrough cases possible, though apparently unlikely, even after vaccination—it's important to stay on top of any new symptoms you may be experiencing, since they could be coronavirus. By now, you may know the core symptoms of the traditional virus, but experts in the UK are saying that the new variant may have some additional hallmarks that are different. Read on so you can spot all the symptoms—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

If You're Fully Vaccinated, These Are the 5 COVID Symptoms to Look Out For

Being fully vaccinated against COVID has many of us breathing easy, confident that we are highly protected from severe infection and hospitalization with the virus. But breakthrough cases, while rare, are still possible, and though these cases are often asymptomatic, that's not always the case. In fact, new data shows that many fully vaccinated people who get COVID do experience symptoms, just not necessarily the ones that you'd expect.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Best Life

Vaccinated People Who Get the Delta Variant Have This in Common, WHO Says

Even as people get vaccinated around the world, the coronavirus is still evolving and mutating. In the U.S., the Delta variant is now dominant, currently accounting for more than 51 percent of new COVID cases in the country, per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). But this highly transmissible and potentially more deadly variant isn't just affecting the unvaccinated. Due to the possibility of breakthrough infections, health officials have been analyzing data to learn more about vaccinated people who do end up getting infected with the variant.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Dr. Fauci Says You're in Danger if This Sounds Like You

The coronavirus pandemic is now prolonged, with no end in sight, thanks to a rising variant, called Delta, and a subset of Americans who refuse to get vaccinated. As tempers flare and opinions fly, your life may be at risk. Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, appeared on CBS's Face the Nation to sound the alarm. Read on for five essential life-saving tips, and to protect health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID, Says Dr. Fauci

The resurgence of COVID-19 is going to take a hidden toll that won't be reflected by the number of increasing deaths: It's a syndrome called Long COVID, or Post-Acute Sequelae of SARS-CoV-2 infection (PASC), a chronic illness that affects 10 to 30% of COVID sufferers, young and old. Even after a mild case of coronavirus, these "long haulers" have symptoms that may never go away naturally. And while researchers are working furiously on a cure, patients may never get back to 100% of their former selves. "When we urge people to get vaccinated, it's not just because COVID is a matter of life and death, although it is," says Dr. Leo Nissola, an immunologist, immunotherapy scientist and CBS News Medical Contributor. "It's also because there's this middle ground—a debilitating illness that affects young and old." At a press conference earlier this year, Dr. Anthony Fauci listed the symptoms of PASC. Read on to hear about each one—to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

I'm a Doctor and Warn You Don't Go Here Even if It's Open

COVID cases are on the rise and mostly due to the more contagious Delta variant. Not only Delta is substantially more contagious than the alpha variant, but it has also been linked to breakthrough cases. While vaccines are still highly effective at preventing moderate and serious disease, there have been reports of waning immunity amongst fully vaccinated individuals. There isn't reason for alarm as most cases are mostly of mild disease and asymptomatic. In efforts to preventing any infection with COVID, CDC now updated the guidance to wear face masks indoors.
Public HealthMedical News Today

How do COVID-19 symptoms progress?

Most people will experience mild to moderate COVID-19 symptoms for up to two weeks. Symptoms usually begin 2 to 14 days after a person has come into contact with the virus. Symptoms can vary from person to person but may include flu- or cold-like symptoms. The type, severity, and progression...
CancerPosted by
Knowridge Science Report

This four-drug combo may stop spread of cancer

In a new study published in eLife, researchers found that low doses of a four-drug combination may help prevent the spread of cancer without triggering drug resistance or recurrence. The findings suggest a new approach to preventing cancer metastasis in patients by simultaneously targeting multiple pathways within a metastasis-promoting network.

Comments / 0

Community Policy