News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. The volatile action of marijuana stocks in recent trading has been undeniable. A great deal of price fluctuations is happening for many marijuana stocks. Some of this can be attributed to several different factors. Right now in the cannabis industry, a great deal of progress and continued concerns are occurring. For example, more states are going legal adding more value to the overall U.S. cannabis industry.