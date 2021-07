Let me paint a picture for you: it's Sunday morning, and I'm getting ready for my daily workout. As I make my bed, the process of me fluffing the comforter knocks over the glass of red wine I had the night before, and it goes everywhere. My sheets are now soaking in Cabernet, and I start to panic. This is not a drop of red wine, this is a solid 1/4 of my white sheets. I am, in a word, devastated, and have resigned myself to going linen shopping, until my mom shows me this Unbelievable Pro Stain and Odor Remover ($14).