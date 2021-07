Is look at the site every other day for openings closer to you. I've had mine for a few years but we applied for hers in late 2019 and when Covid hit she got the conditional appoval that gave her a longer time window to get the in person done. No availability anywhere near us until late 2020 and all of sudden RIC and IAD opened up and she got it done in RIC in early 2021. But she checked every day for about 8 months with of course Covid being the factor in it taking that long. I would hope it gets better for you soon!