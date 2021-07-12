Residents throughout Weld County will soon be able to enjoy a new recreational opportunity. The Weld Legacy Trail, located behind the Southwest Services Complex at 4209 County Road 24 ½ in Firestone, will officially open on Saturday, July 17, at 9:00 a.m. Weld County Commissioners will be on hand for a ribbon cutting, and the public is encouraged to attend the event and begin enjoying the new trail, which extends from the Southwest Services Complex under Interstate 25 into St. Vrain State Park.