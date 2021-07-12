Greeley Hosts Special Olympics Colorado

Greeley’s Adaptive and Inclusive Recreation (AIR) program will host Special Olympics Colorado for a Learn to Skate event from 2-3 p.m., Saturday, July 24.This event takes place at the Greeley Ice Haus, 900 8th Ave. This event is designed to give children with intellectual and developmental disabilities an opportunity to be introduced to ice skating with extra support.Organizers say Greeley’s AIR program provides therapeutic recreation programs and services to individuals who have physical or intellectual disabilities in a safe and fun environment where everyone can stay active, regardless of differences.