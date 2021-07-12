Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Greeley, CO

Greeley Hosts Special Olympics Colorado

1310kfka.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGreeley’s Adaptive and Inclusive Recreation (AIR) program will host Special Olympics Colorado for a Learn to Skate event from 2-3 p.m., Saturday, July 24.This event takes place at the Greeley Ice Haus, 900 8th Ave. This event is designed to give children with intellectual and developmental disabilities an opportunity to be introduced to ice skating with extra support.Organizers say Greeley’s AIR program provides therapeutic recreation programs and services to individuals who have physical or intellectual disabilities in a safe and fun environment where everyone can stay active, regardless of differences.

www.1310kfka.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
Greeley, CO
Sports
Local
Colorado Sports
City
Greeley, CO
Local
Colorado Government
Greeley, CO
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ice Skating#Intellectual Disabilities#Air
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Developmental Disabilities
News Break
Sports
Related
TennisPosted by
NBC News

Simone Biles is the latest athlete vocal about mental health

After pulling out of the Olympic women’s gymnastics team and all-around competitions, Simone Biles became the latest athlete at the center of the push to destigmatize mental health conversations in sports. Biles withdrew from the team final citing the emotional toll of the Games, telling Hoda Kotb on the "TODAY"...
CelebritiesPosted by
The Associated Press

Bob Odenkirk collapses on ‘Better Call Saul’ set

LOS ANGELES (AP) — “Better Call Saul” star Bob Odenkirk collapsed on the show’s New Mexico set on Tuesday and had to be hospitalized. Crew members called an ambulance that took the 58-year-old actor to a hospital, where he remained Tuesday night, a person close to Odenkirk who was not authorized to speak publicly on the matter told The Associated Press.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

DOJ declines to back Mo Brooks's defense against Swalwell's riot lawsuit

The Department of Justice (DOJ) on Tuesday declined to back a Republican lawmaker's legal defense against a lawsuit accusing him of helping to foment the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. DOJ lawyers said in a court filing that they were declining to certify Rep. Mo Brooks 's (R-Ala.) claim that he was acting within the scope of his official duties as a member of Congress when he delivered a speech to Trump supporters at the Jan. 6 "Stop the Steal" rally.

Comments / 0

Community Policy