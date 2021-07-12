Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

Urban environment with high levels of air pollution associated with childhood obesity risk

By Emily Henderson, B.Sc.
News-Medical.net
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChildren living in urban areas with high levels of air pollution, noise and traffic may be at higher risk of childhood obesity, according to a study by the Barcelona Institute for Global Health (ISGlobal)--a centre supported by the "la Caixa" Foundation--and the University Institute for Primary Care Research Jordi Gol (IDIAP Jordi Gol). The study was funded by the La Marató de TV3 Foundation.

www.news-medical.net

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Childhood Obesity#Environment International#Fat People#Built Environment#Echocat#Inma#Exposome#Lead Author#Isglobal#J Et Al
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Obesity
News Break
Health
News Break
Air Pollution
Related
Los Angeles, CAMedscape News

Reducing Air Pollution Linked to Slowed Brain Aging, Lower Dementia Risk

DENVER — Reducing exposure to air pollution may slow brain aging and reduce the risk of dementia, new research reveals. The results have implications for individual behaviors, such as avoiding areas with poor air quality, but they also have implications for public policy, study investigator, Xinhui Wang, PhD, assistant professor of research neurology, Department of Neurology, University of Southern California, Los Angeles, told Medscape Medical News.
SocietyMedicalXpress

Air pollution exposure linked to poor academics in childhood

Children exposed to elevated levels of air pollution may be more likely to have poor inhibitory control during late childhood and poor academic skills in early adolescence, including spelling, reading comprehension, and math skills. Difficulty with inhibition in late childhood was found to be a precursor to later air pollution-related academic problems. Interventions that target inhibitory control might improve outcomes.
Posted by
Umesh Bedi

Risk and causes of obesity in children

In the present era, increasing obesity in children remains a matter of concern. The grossness in children is a product of modernity. The best way to overcome this concern is to pay attention to children's weight from childhood. The best way to control obesity in children is to prevent them from adopting the wrong lifestyle and give them the right guidance.
Weight LossNews-Medical.net

Children of obese mothers at increased risk of fatty liver disease

Children and young people whose mothers had a BMI greater than 30 during early pregnancy are at an increased risk of fatty liver disease. This is shown in a register-based study from Karolinska Institutet and Harvard University published in the journal Journal of Hepatology. As obesity rates increase also in women at a child-bearing age, more and more young people are at risk of developing fatty liver disease, the researchers say.
Sciencestudyfinds.org

Air pollution may increase risk of going blind, study warns

LONDON — A new study warns that the risk of going blind is higher for people who live in areas of high pollution. According to the findings, damage to people’s eyes by air pollution could lead to progressive and irreversible sight loss known as age related macular degeneration, or AMD.
IndiaPhys.org

India's poor face outsized air pollution death risk

The poorest 10 percent of Indians face a risk of dying from air pollution that is nine times higher than for the richest 10 percent, according to research released Monday. Fine particles (PM2.5) generated from burning fossil fuels, farming practices and wood-burning stoves contribute to a host of health problems and are behind most of the eight million air pollution-related deaths worldwide each year.
FitnessNeuroscience News

Harmful Body Fat Not Only Increases Your Waistline, but Also Your Risk of Dementia

Summary: Higher body fat leads to increased atrophy of the brain’s gray matter and a greater risk of cognitive decline, researchers report. It’s the global epidemic that affects two in every five adults, but as obesity continues to expand waistlines worldwide, researchers at the University of South Australia are warning that harmful body fat can also increase the risk of dementia and stroke.
Mental HealthMedicalXpress

Improving air quality reduces dementia risk, multiple studies suggest

Improving air quality may improve cognitive function and reduce dementia risk, according to several studies reported today at the Alzheimer's Association International Conference (AAIC) 2021 in Denver and virtually. Previous reports have linked long-term air pollution exposure with accumulation of Alzheimer's disease-related brain plaques, but this is the first accumulated...
Diseases & Treatmentsearth.com

Better air quality linked to lower dementia risk

Several studies presented at the Alzheimer’s Association International Conference (AAIC) suggest that improving air quality can lessen the risk of dementia among older adults. “We’ve known for some time that air pollution is bad for our brains and overall health, including a connection to amyloid buildup in the brain. But...
Diseases & TreatmentsNews-Medical.net

Excessive body fat can increase the risk of dementia

It's the global epidemic that affects two in every five adults, but as obesity continues to expand waistlines worldwide, researchers at the University of South Australia are warning that harmful body fat can also increase the risk of dementia and stroke. Examining grey brain matter of about 28,000 people, the...
Diseases & Treatmentscell.com

Gut dsDNA Virome Shows Diversity and Richness Alterations Associated to Childhood Obesity and Metabolic Syndrome

The VLP abundance remained the same between normal-weight and obesity. Increased phage richness and diversity is linked to the disease. Bacteriophages dominated the gut virome with high inter-individual diversity. Differential phage abundances and prevalence are associated with the disease. Abstract. Changes in the human gut microbiome are associated with obesity...
AdvocacyGW Hatchet

NASA-funded Milken study finds racial disparities in air pollution levels

Three scientists from the Milken Institute School of Public Health found nitrogen dioxide to be disproportionately lower within disenfranchised, minority neighborhoods during the COVID-19 pandemic as part of a study funded by NASA. Gaige Kerr, a postdoctoral scientist in Milken’s environmental and occupational health department, led the NASA-funded study that...
Sciencehealio.com

High serum copper levels may confer CVD mortality risk in men

Elevated serum copper levels were associated with CVD mortality risk in men, especially those with obesity, according to findings presented at the virtual American Society for Preventive Cardiology Congress on CVD Prevention. The presentation, by Nzechukwu Michael Isiozor, MD, MSc(PH), researcher in the Faculty of Health Sciences and PhD candidate...
HealthNature.com

Association of dietary intake, physical activity, and sedentary behaviours with overweight and obesity among 282,213 adolescents in 89 low and middle income to high-income countries

International Journal of Obesity (2021)Cite this article. Adolescent overweight and obesity are well documented in high-income countries (HICs). They are also emerging as a global public health concern in low-and middle-income countries (LMICs), yet there is a lack of reliable, national-level data to inform policies and interventions. This study aimed to estimate the prevalence of overweight and obesity and assess associated lifestyle risk factors amongst school-going adolescents in LMICs as well as HICs.
Diseases & TreatmentsNature.com

Lower synaptic density is associated with psychiatric and cognitive alterations in obesity

Obesity is a serious medical condition that often co-occurs with stress-related psychiatric disorders. It is recognized that the brain plays a key role in the (patho)physiology of obesity and that there is a bidirectional relationship between obesity and psychopathology, yet molecular mechanisms altered in obesity have not been fully elucidated. Thus, we investigated relationships between obesity and synaptic density in vivo using the radioligand [11C]UCB-J (which binds to synaptic glycoprotein SV2A) and positron emission tomography in individuals with obesity, and with or without stress-related psychiatric disorders. Regions of interest were the dorsolateral prefrontal cortex, orbitofrontal cortex, ventromedial, amygdala, hippocampus, and cerebellum. Forty individuals with a body mass index (BMI) ≥ 25 kg/m2 (overweight/obese), with (n = 28) or without (n = 12) psychiatric diagnosis, were compared to 30 age- and sex-matched normal weight individuals (BMI < 25), with (n = 14) or without (n = 16) psychiatric diagnosis. Overall, significantly lower synaptic density was observed in overweight/obese relative to normal weight participants (ηp2 = 0.193, F = 2.35, p = 0.042). Importantly, in participants with stress-related psychiatric diagnoses, we found BMI to be negatively correlated with synaptic density in all regions of interest (p ≤ 0.03), but no such relationship observed for mentally healthy controls (p ≥ 0.68). In the stress-related psychiatric groups, dorsolateral prefrontal cortex synaptic density was negatively associated with measures of worry (r = −0.46, p = 0.01), tension/anxiety (r = −0.38, p = 0.04), fatigue (r = −0.44, p = 0.02), and attentional difficulties (r = −0.44, p = 0.02). In summary, the findings of this novel in vivo experiment suggest compounding effects of obesity and stress-related psychopathology on the brain and the associated symptomatology that may impact functioning. This offers a novel biological mechanism for the relationship between overweight/obesity and stress-related psychiatric disorders that may guide future intervention development efforts.
FitnessKokomo Tribune

Building healthy habits: Pilot program aims to combat childhood obesity

On a recent weekday, Common Ground CrossFit head coach Luke Nelson led some Camp Navigate youth, and a few parents, in exercises and relay games in a large gathering room at World Gospel Church. Nelson had them run across the floor and he periodically shouted, “freeze,” followed by, “Keep running....

Comments / 0

Community Policy