Jada Pinkett Smith debuts shaved head

By Celebretainment
Daily Iberian
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJada Pinkett Smith has shaved her head. The 49-year-old actress revealed that she decided to cut off all her hair after her daughter Willow encouraged her because it was "time to let go". Willow first posted the picture on her Instagram page and wrote: "a gift is pure when it...

Related
CelebritiesPosted by
HollywoodLife

Will Smith, 52, Shows Off A Full Head Of Grey Hair: See Before & After

The ‘Fresh Prince of Bel-Air’ star is proving that he’s still got it by opting for the silver fox look while on vacation. Will Smith, 52, ditched the dye and rocked grey hair in a new photo shared on Instagram on July 12. Jordyn Woods’ mom Elizabeth posted the selfie of herself with the Gemini Man actor, which was taken during a joint vacation.
CelebritiesPosted by
Life and Style Weekly

Celebrities Who Looked Completely Stunning After Shaving Their Heads: See The Gorgeous Photos

Celebrities are always trying out new looks, but no one did it better than these celebrities who shaved their heads. Going from long locks to a buzzcut is a dramatic change, but if anyone knows drama, it’s Hollywood. Whether they’re making the switch for a role, to support a friend, or just for a change, stars like Kate Hudson and Solange have grabbed the clippers and gone, well, basically bald. The best part? They totally rocked the edgy hair looks.
California, MDWBAL Radio

Tiger Woods opens up to Jada Pinkett Smith about parenting

Tiger Woods is opening up about life and parenthood in his new series, A Round with Tiger: Celebrity Playing Lessons. The first episode, which was filmed just one day before he was seriously injured in a California car crash on February 23, debuted Tuesday on Golf Digest and features Jada Pinkett Smith. The two engaged in a round of golf as they discussed an array of topics, including parenthood, where 45-year-old Woods shared what he's learned from his daughter, 14-year-old Sam.
CelebritiesPosted by
People

Willow Smith Shaves Her Head Onstage During 'Whip My Hair' Performance: 'Things Are Really Changing'

Willow Smith is going through a metamorphosis of sorts, recently shedding another layer. The two-time Emmy Award nominee, 20, shaved her head onstage during a pop-punk performance of her 2010 debut single "Whip My Hair." It served as a climactic conclusion to her Facebook Live event Willow in Concert: Lately I Feel Everything, promoting Friday's release of her fourth studio album.
Beauty & Fashionthesource.com

Gabrielle Union Shares A New Summer Chop And Flaunts Her Natural Curls

“So, I did a thing 🤗” The actress states in an Instagram post on Friday revealing a gorgeous new do’. “The movies always show women cutting their hair when all is lost but I wanted to know the feeling of making a change when things are gravy. It hits different and its foreign to me but I ❤❤❤ this new new.” All smiles and a pop of red lipstick, Union looked stunning as she showed off her TWA (Teeny Weeny Afro) revealing her natural curls. This is not the first time Union has let us into her natural hair journey.
Relationshipsrnbphilly.com

Twitter Goes Off About Issa Rae’s Secret Wedding!

The internet’s favorite awkward Black girl and beloved “Insecure” star has tied the knot, and Twitter is going off about how well kept of a secret it was. Fans don’t wehrter to be mad because they didn’t know or applaud her because of her ability to have a private and healthy life.
CelebritiesPosted by
Daily Mail

Willow Smith says she 'felt a lot of pressure' when she was growing up to 'do right by' her parents Will and Jada Pinkett Smith

Willow Smith felt 'a lot of pressure' to 'do right by' her parents. The 20-year-old singer and actress is the daughter of stars Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith, and after raising to fame herself with her hit single Whip My Hair when she was just 10, Willow has now admitted she felt pressure to be as loved by the public as her parents.
Hair CareNYLON

A Shaved Head is Summer 2021’s Hottest Hair Trend

The women’s buzz cut has had a rocky recent past. There’s arguably no more drastic and irreversible hair choice than shaving your head and it’s almost always viewed as more than just a haircut. During Britney Spear’s public (and justified) meltdown in 2007, people saw the shaving of her head as a representation of her instability. At the start of the pandemic, a buzz cut became a symbol of a person whose isolation might have pushed them to the edge or a shedding of bad energy.
MusicVice

Willow Smith: “Right now, my career is on 10 but my life is in chaos”

"I really do feel everything, and it's very fitting for this moment!" Willow Smith yells into her phone as she drives through Malibu, California, just days after releasing her fourth solo album, Lately I Feel Everything. "I'm just so happy that it's all happening with a project that I'm so proud of and that I put so much work into," the 20-year-old multihyphenate says. The body of work, produced in tandem with Tyler Cole, features 11 tracks of nostalgic collaborations with Blink-182's drummer Travis Barker, Cherry Glazerr, Tierra Whack, Ayla Tesler-Mabe, and 00s pop-punk icon Avril Lavigne, who Willow first direct messaged on Instagram as a fan. The album found an audience immediately online.
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

Willow Shaves Her Head During Rock Rendition Of "Whip My Hair"

During a concert celebrating the release of her new album, Lately I Feel Everything, Willow performed a rock rendition of her iconic song, "Whip My Hair," and shaved her head on stage. She was joined by Travis Barker and Avril Lavigne for the concert. "When I made 'Whip My Hair,'...

