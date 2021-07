NEOSHO, Mo. – The City of Neosho announced today that there will be two road closures in town starting Monday. Hill Street will be closed to all traffic from Neosho Boulevard to Oak Ridge Drive. This is to allow work to be done to realign the street for the new construction of the Neosho School District’s Performing Arts Center. Sherman Street will also be closed from Oak Ridge Drive to Highland Place it will be open only to residents. These streets will be closed until further notice.