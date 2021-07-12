Cancel
New insights can guide precise personalized hepatocellular carcinoma medicine

By Emily Henderson, B.Sc.
News-Medical.net
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA research group led by Prof. PIAO Hailong from the Dalian Institute of Chemical Physics (DICP) of the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS) identified hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) subtypes with distinctive metabolic phenotypes through bioinformatics and machine learning methods, and elucidated the potential mechanisms based on a metabolite-protein interaction network and multi-omics data.

