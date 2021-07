Jump straight to the Fortnite merchandise and deals you want with the quick links below:. Considering how thoroughly it's conquered the pop-culture world in the last few years, it probably won't come as a surprise to hear that there's no shortage of Fortnite merchandise. And that's kinda the problem - it can be tricky to know where you should start. There are t-shirts, toys, replicas, Nerf blasters, and… well, the list goes on.