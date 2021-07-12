Cancel
Not anymore

By radhokie1
sportswar.com
 17 days ago

All Hokie, All the Time. Period. Doing it yourself usually only takes twice as long and costs twice as much ** -- VermontHokie 07/12/2021 6:19PM. I do a lot of stuff myself, but I also try to understand the down side -- turkeywinghokie 07/12/2021 5:21PM. You'll be back on the...

virginiatech.sportswar.com

Comments

Sportssportswar.com

Lol at Dook. Requires a full

Year at the school per athlete. Dook’s “student” athletes go to 9 hours of class in the fall then register for classes that have a paper due at the end of the semester by which time they have left the brotherhood in the rear view mirror.
Baseballsportswar.com

How did the "Indians" not see that? Inexcusable.

You know, I saw some kids playing cowboys and guardians today. ** -- Hokie in CT 07/29/2021 5:30PM. How did the "Indians" not see that? Inexcusable. ** -- IB4TECH 07/29/2021 5:14PM. You must log in before you can reply to this message. Please login if you wish to reply.
MLBsportswar.com

Yep. Smart to leak it.

Greedy Rizzo couldn't even trade them to the American League ** -- Hoogle.com 07/29/2021 10:28PM. Top two Dodger prospects - both of whom have a legit shot to be impact -- fishhoo 07/30/2021 01:47AM. Off season is going to be fun...Dodgers are not going to be keeping -- Zhoo 07/30/2021...
Sportssportswar.com

Staples List and..

Mailbag are interesting reads. They have some food for thought and things to ponder. I would disagree with him on one thing. While plane travel is easier than bus travel, being on a plane is not necessarily being on a plane going from coast to coast and crossing the Mississippi. There are logistics and travel issues that cost you practice time, recovery time, coaches' preparation time AND all those issues can get you a quick two game losing streak when you might not have played all that bad or deserve it. Just ask the Hoos that were beneficiaries of that idiot Jon Oliver's cross country adventures. It can be done, not impossible, but, it requires smart scheduling and planning. Were the ACC and PAC 12, maybe even the Big 10, to go that route they might unintentionally saddle a viable playoff team with a couple of untimely losses.
Sportssportswar.com

For fun, here are my 11 who don't make the cut

Interesting...I always thought Stadium Capacity was a good number to start. -- MVIII 07/29/2021 4:12PM. From Stapes list, only Miami and Oregon have lower capacity than us. -- MVIII 07/29/2021 4:18PM. I read that as "Andy Bitter at Staples". I was gonna say.... ** -- teaysvalleyhokie 07/29/2021 2:38PM. Not based...
Sportssportswar.com

Third leg you say?

What is this member of the Olymp(H)er species thinking at this, moment❓ -- bourbonstreet 07/29/2021 5:20PM. …darn it Greg, if you're not going to try, I'm going to stop** -- chumley 07/29/2021 6:14PM. You must log in before you can reply to this message. Please login if you wish to...
Tennissportswar.com

She's done then, this article puts things in pretty good perspective

The overall reaction to this seems a bit strange. As a professional athlet -- RML Hoos 07/28/2021 1:40PM. Careful with "there hasn't been any report of some unexpected or traumatic -- gfhoo 07/28/2021 2:48PM. I will be very interested to see if she can perform in the individual -- HooStu...
Musicsportswar.com

Not enough...

ZZ Top was chosen to induct Cream into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame -- HokieDan95 07/29/2021 12:21PM. You must log in before you can reply to this message. Please login if you wish to reply.
SportsPosted by
Reuters

Olympics-Rowing-ROC silver leaves American rower with 'nasty feeling'

(Reuters) - American rower Megan Kalmoe said she was left with a “nasty feeling” after watching the Russian duo of Vasilisa Stepanova and Elena Oriabinskaia take home a silver medal in the women’s pair on Thursday. Russian athletes are barred from competing at major international events with their flag and...
NFLPosted by
The Big Lead

Matt Damon Roots For Tom Brady, Not the Patriots

Most reasonable New England sports fans hold nothing against Tom Brady. Quite the opposite, in fact. Him leaving the Patriots was not met with the same vitriol that, say, LeBron James leaving Cleveland for the first time was. Brady gave two decades of unprecedented success and six championships to the region before deciding it was time for a change and few begrudge him for that. He is still a god in the greater Boston area and that will never change.
College Sportssportswar.com

All 20 of them?

Anyone have any idea how high on priority it usually takes to get away tix? ** -- HartwoodHokie 07/29/2021 2:21PM. Probably can get better seats ordering directly from the opponent. -- Hokie`79 07/29/2021 11:04PM. Dsu seats about 6 years ago, top row of end zone corner, rank 2600ish ** --...
MLBsportswar.com

That is so Cleveland!

As much as the baseball club pays in legal fees every year, missing that is -- Hokie CPA 07/29/2021 10:58PM. You know, I saw some kids playing cowboys and guardians today. ** -- Hokie in CT 07/29/2021 5:30PM. You must log in before you can reply to this message. Please...
Rock Musicsportswar.com

LOL!

British guitarist reacts to the day that Roy Clark WON playing the guitar -- EDGEMAN 07/29/2021 10:29AM. Was driving through Meherrin for years on 360 before I noticed a Roy Clark -- HokieDan95 07/29/2021 11:51AM. I had never seen that performance before, and was blown away by it! -- EDGEMAN...
Food & Drinkssportswar.com

No more julienne fries for me

I bought one of his rotisserie chicken cookers. Works great! ** -- EDGEMAN 07/29/2021 1:45PM. You must log in before you can reply to this message. Please login if you wish to reply.

