Not anymore

Mailbag are interesting reads. They have some food for thought and things to ponder. I would disagree with him on one thing. While plane travel is easier than bus travel, being on a plane is not necessarily being on a plane going from coast to coast and crossing the Mississippi. There are logistics and travel issues that cost you practice time, recovery time, coaches' preparation time AND all those issues can get you a quick two game losing streak when you might not have played all that bad or deserve it. Just ask the Hoos that were beneficiaries of that idiot Jon Oliver's cross country adventures. It can be done, not impossible, but, it requires smart scheduling and planning. Were the ACC and PAC 12, maybe even the Big 10, to go that route they might unintentionally saddle a viable playoff team with a couple of untimely losses.