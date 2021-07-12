Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office Invites Public Comment on Equipment Purchases

Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office to Conduct DWI Checkpoint July 2. The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office said that in an effort to keep citizens of the parish safe they will be conducting a DWI checkpoint as we head into the July 4 weekend. The DWI checkpoint in Calcasieu Parish will be conducted at an undisclosed location on Friday, July 2nd. The checkpoint will aim to catch people driving under the influence of alcohol or narcotics. CPSO says that these checkpoints have proven to be very effective in discouraging citizens from driving while impaired and people are more likely to designate a driver when they know sobriety checkpoints are being conducted.