Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Calcasieu Parish, LA

Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office Invites Public Comment on Equipment Purchases

Posted by 
Calcasieu Parish News
Calcasieu Parish News
 15 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office Invites Public Comment on Equipment Purchases. The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office is proposing purchasing equipment under the 2021 Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant (JAG) Program Local Formula Solicitation. A total of $39,258 in funding from the Bureau of Justice has been allocated in the grant. The equipment to be purchased by CPSO includes two color copiers, one cargo trailer, one golf cart, one round conference table, and six automated external defibrillators (AED’s).

calcasieu.info

Comments / 0

Calcasieu Parish News

Calcasieu Parish News

Lake Charles, LA
1K+
Followers
577
Post
519K+
Views
ABOUT

News and information about Lake Charles, Sulphur, Westlake, DeQuincy, and other areas of Southwest Louisiana, the state of Louisiana, and the nation.

 https://calcasieu.info/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Calcasieu Parish, LA
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
Calcasieu Parish, LA
Crime & Safety
Calcasieu Parish, LA
Government
Local
Louisiana Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Bureau Of Justice#Cpso#Aed
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
News Break
Law Enforcement
Related
Louisiana StatePosted by
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Renters and Landlords Impacted by COVID-19 Urged to Apply for Assistance as Federal Eviction Moratorium Ends

Louisiana Renters and Landlords Impacted by COVID-19 Urged to Apply for Assistance as Federal Eviction Moratorium Ends. From the Office of the Louisiana Governor – As the federal moratorium on evictions comes to an end Saturday, July 31, Governor John Bel Edwards is urging residents who are struggling with rent or utility bills due to COVID-19 related financial hardship to apply for millions in federal funds through the Louisiana Emergency Rental Assistance Program, or through one of seven locally administered programs in Caddo, Calcasieu, East Baton Rouge, Jefferson, Lafayette, Orleans or St. Tammany parishes.
Louisiana StatePosted by
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana State Police Investigating Fatal Officer-Involved Shooting in Crowley

Louisiana State Police Investigating Fatal Officer-Involved Shooting in Crowley. From the Louisiana State Police, Crowley – Shortly before 1:00 p.m. on Sunday, July 25, 2021, the Louisiana State Police Bureau of Investigations was requested by the Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office (APSO) to investigate an officer-involved shooting incident involving their department.
Calcasieu Parish, LAPosted by
Calcasieu Parish News

Calcasieu Parish Students will be provided with an iPad or Laptop for 2021-22 School Year

Calcasieu Parish Students will be Provided with an iPad or Laptop for 2021-22 School Year. Beginning in the 2021-22 school year, all Calcasieu Parish School Board students will be provided with a device as part of the new One-to-One Program. The device will either be an iPad or a laptop, depending on grade level. The school board says that this program will enhance learning opportunities for Calcasieu Parish students and help them further enhance technological skills.
Louisiana StatePosted by
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana DOTD Invites Private Partners for I-10 Calcasieu River Bridge Replacement Project

Louisiana DOTD Invites Private Partners for I-10 Calcasieu River Bridge Replacement Project. Lake Charles, LA – Today, Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development Secretary Shawn D. Wilson, Ph.D., invited four private companies to submit proposals for delivering the I-10 Calcasieu River Bridge Replacement project in Calcasieu Parish. This project will extend from the I-10/I-210 west interchange to the Ryan Street exit ramp on the east side of the bridge and will reconstruct the Calcasieu River Bridge and the interstate mainline, and improve and reconfigure a segment of LA 378 (Sampson Street) from I-10 to Sulphur Avenue.
Louisiana StatePosted by
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Authorities Issue Level II Endangered/Missing Child Advisory

Louisiana Authorities Issue Level II Endangered/Missing Child Advisory. The Louisiana State Police has issued a Level II Endangered/Missing Child Advisory, on behalf of the Shreveport Police Department (SPD), and is requesting assistance with locating Shamia Little. She was reported missing to SPD this morning, and she was last seen at approximately 11:00 p.m., on July 6, 2021, in the area of Jacob Street and Kennedy Avenue, in Shreveport.
Calcasieu Parish, LAPosted by
Calcasieu Parish News

Mosquito Spray Information and Schedule Map for Calcasieu Parish

Calcasieu Parish Mosquito Control Information and Map. The Calcasieu Parish Police Jury operates 14 trucks and 2 airplanes that are permanently set up to spray EPA-approved insecticides for mosquito control. These trucks and planes begin to spray shortly before dark and continue until early morning hours, just before sunrise. The insecticide can be sprayed as long as there is no rain, dense fog or high winds. Cool temperatures can also prevent the planes and trucks from spraying.
Calcasieu Parish, LAPosted by
Calcasieu Parish News

Calcasieu Parish Police Jury to Begin Code Enforcement Again July 1

Calcasieu Parish Police Jury to Begin Code Enforcement Again July 1. In August 2020, the Calcasieu Parish Police Jury temporarily suspended all code enforcement of properties in the parish due to the widespread damage caused to homes and businesses after Hurricane Laura. Beginning July 1, 2021, the Calcasieu Parish Police Jury’s Division of Planning and Development will lift the suspension on code enforcement and begin enforcing property standards again.
Calcasieu Parish, LAPosted by
Calcasieu Parish News

Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office to Conduct DWI Checkpoint July 2

Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office to Conduct DWI Checkpoint July 2. The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office said that in an effort to keep citizens of the parish safe they will be conducting a DWI checkpoint as we head into the July 4 weekend. The DWI checkpoint in Calcasieu Parish will be conducted at an undisclosed location on Friday, July 2nd. The checkpoint will aim to catch people driving under the influence of alcohol or narcotics. CPSO says that these checkpoints have proven to be very effective in discouraging citizens from driving while impaired and people are more likely to designate a driver when they know sobriety checkpoints are being conducted.

Comments / 0

Community Policy