Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office Invites Public Comment on Equipment Purchases
Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office Invites Public Comment on Equipment Purchases. The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office is proposing purchasing equipment under the 2021 Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant (JAG) Program Local Formula Solicitation. A total of $39,258 in funding from the Bureau of Justice has been allocated in the grant. The equipment to be purchased by CPSO includes two color copiers, one cargo trailer, one golf cart, one round conference table, and six automated external defibrillators (AED’s).calcasieu.info
