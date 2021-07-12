Cancel
This Year’s All-Star Game Gets More Political

Cover picture for the articleThe MLB All-Star festivities have the makings of dramatic reality TV: a smashing start with the Home Run Derby, a comeback after last year’s cancellation, and a switcheroo with economic and political implications. Last night, a commercial paid for by the National Republican Senatorial Committee reminded viewers that the game was supposed to take place in Georgia and blamed the “radical left woke crowd” for moving it.

