Mississippi gets nearly $13 million for rural Covid fight

 15 days ago

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi hospitals in rural areas will receive nearly $13 million in federal funding to help fight the coronavirus, according to a news release. The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services is giving $12,918,800 through its Small Rural Hospital Improvement Program to 50 small rural hospitals in the state, according to the release from the White House. Hospitals can use the money to expand access to testing in rural areas as well as for other coronavirus mitigation efforts needed in their communities.

