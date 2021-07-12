Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

James Gunn Reveals Why He Didn’t Direct A Superman Film

By Aahil Dayani
heroichollywood.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Suicide Squad director James Gunn revealed why he passed on directing a Superman film. After his fallout with Disney in 2018, James Gunn joined forces with Warner Bros. to write and direct a spiritual sequel to 2016’s Suicide Squad. However, Gunn was like a kid in a candy store, having been given access to all the properties that DC had to offer. Some of the properties he could’ve taken on included Superman, who hasn’t had a solo film since 2013’s Man of Steel. It turns out that Gunn had no interest in pursuing a Superman project.

heroichollywood.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Idris Elba
Person
Alice Braga
Person
Nathan Fillion
Person
Margot Robbie
Person
James Gunn
Person
Peter Capaldi
Person
Joel Kinnaman
Person
Michael Rooker
Person
Sean Gunn
Person
Taika Waititi
Person
Daniela Melchior
Person
Flula Borg
Person
Jai Courtney
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dc#Man Of Steel#Justice League#The Suicide Squad#Super Villains#Hbo Max#Heroic Hollywood
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Warner Bros.
News Break
Disney
News Break
Movies
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Youtube
News Break
Celebrities
Related
MoviesCollider

James Gunn Says He’s Talked About a Marvel/DC Crossover Film With Both Companies

The Suicide Squad and Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn is interested in making a Marvel and DC crossover, and he even discussed the idea with the creative heads of both companies. Gunn made the reveal during an interview with Jake’s Take, in which the filmmaker also talked about what would be his dream project, should a crossover be possible.
Moviesmarketresearchtelecast.com

James Gunn reveals John Ostrander’s influence on The Suicide Squad

John Ostrander is a legendary comic book writer whose work has served as the inspiration for the James Gunn film The Suicide Squad. You can already read the first reviews of The Suicide Squad of James Gunn and they are 100% positive, since they consider it a great combination of action, humor and incredible characters played by great actors. In addition, the director has revealed that there is a lot of influence from the work of John OstranderIn fact, the mythical comic book writer even has a small cameo.
Moviestalesbuzz.com

James Gunn Reveals When ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’ Starts Filming

James Gunn has revealed that Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 starts filming this November. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 hit cinemas in 2017 to stellar critical and commercial reception thanks to its inventive action sequences and its emotional beats between Star-Lord and Yondu. The third film in James Gunn’s sci-fi trilogy was set to go into production shortly afterward but the director was fired over inappropriate tweets. Gunn then went across the comic book pond over to DC, where he began working on The Suicide Squad, which hits theatres next month. Marvel roped Gunn back to finish off the trilogy and the director has since confirmed to Collider that the film will begin production this November in Georgia.
MoviesTVOvermind

The Reason Why The Joker isn’t in James Gunn’s Suicide Squad

There is such a thing as being too high profile for a movie when it comes to certain characters, and while I could go on and on about how Jared Leto’s Joker was probably the cruelest joke ever played on the character, James Gunn made it pretty clear why he won’t be showing up in his version of the Suicide Squad. He’s too much of a distraction and he doesn’t fit in with the war-time feel of the movie. This makes a lot more sense than you might think since to be quite honest, the Joker is hardly a team player given that he’s usually off doing his own thing or wants to be the guy in charge. As crazy as he is, the Joker does have an ego that matches his insanity, and it doesn’t do well when he’s forced to follow orders and be a part of a unit. On top of that, the fact that Gunn took on so many different and lesser-known characters is another big reason why the Joker wouldn’t work, since he would overshadow the other characters in such a big way that it wouldn’t be worth the effort.
MoviesComicBook

James Gunn Reveals King Shark Hot Toys From Suicide Squad

DC fans are only a few weeks away from finally getting to see The Suicide Squad, which got some exciting early reactions at the first press screening earlier this week. The movie will feature the return of some fan-favorite characters from the 2016 Suicide Squad, including Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn. However, you don't need to watch the first movie to understand the new installment, which was helmed by Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn. There are plenty of new characters to look forward to, including King Shark, who is being voiced by iconic action star Sylvester Stallone. We've seen some fun custom King Shark toys since the casting news was announced, but now Gunn is showing off some official merch from Hot Toys.
Moviesheroichollywood.com

James Gunn On Why Starro Is The Suicide Squad’s Main Villain

James Gunn reveals why he chose Starro as the villain for The Suicide Squad. The Suicide Squad is already packed with villains that form the team known as Task Force X, so it would make sense that you’d need a huge threat for them to face together. Director James Gunn knew that too, and he had the perfect choice in mind. Gunn went the Invasion of the Body Snatchers route and chose iconic DC Character Starro to take on the likes of Harley Quinn, Bloodsport, and Peacemaker.
MoviesComicBook

The Suicide Squad: James Gunn Reveals Unexpected Inspiration Behind a Specific Shot

The Suicide Squad is finally being released in a few weeks, and fans cannot wait to feast their eyes on James Gunn's first DC movie. The movie has already gotten some exciting early reactions at the first press screening. Over the last year or so, Gunn has been sharing tons of fun teasers and tidbits about his highly-anticipated film. He's shared which comic books provided inspiration for the story as well as some classic movies that helped pave the way for his ideas. In a new post, Gunn revealed another unique art form that also shaped one of his directorial decisions.
Moviesheroichollywood.com

‘The Suicide Squad’s James Gunn Thinks Superhero Films May Get Boring

The Suicide Squad and Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn thinks that superhero films could get boring if they do not change. For many years now, people have been foretelling the eventual doom of superhero films. As of right now, the genre is the biggest moneymaker in Hollywood with even some of the less well-received films making mountains of money. Once upon a time, this was also true of westerns and war films and The Suicide Squad director James Gunn thinks that, sooner or later, these films could go the same route.
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Guardians Of The Galaxy’s James Gunn Discusses The ‘Emotional’ Process Of Crafting The Third Film

When Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 hits theaters, the cast, crew and fans will have traveled a very long road together to get to that moment. It will have been six years between the franchise sequel and the highly anticipated third installment, which for some time seemed like it wouldn’t even happen. So if James Gunn is feeling a little bit "emotional" about the prospect of heading back to the Galaxy set, we can’t blame him.
MoviesComicBook

The Suicide Squad: James Gunn Reveals How He Picked Characters to Kill

Even before cameras were rolling on The Suicide Squad, writer/director James Gunn was quick to make sure that no one got attached and were ready for their favorite characters to die in the upcoming movie. With a cast that includes a variety of well known and obscure DC characters, he had plenty to choose from to populate the film and a swath from whom to decide who lives and who dies. Speaking at at a press event attended by ComicBook.com, Gunn was asked how he decided who would make it out of the film alive and who wouldn't, noting that sometimes the answer surprised even him as he wrote.
Moviesepicstream.com

James Gunn Wants Change for Superhero Films Before it gets "Really Boring"

EpicStream News Writer Living in between movies, series, and reality. The writer and director of The Suicide Squad and Guardians of the Galaxy, James Gunn, want something new for superhero films and as one who made a whole franchise for Marvel and an upcoming film for DC, he wants to change for these kinds of movies before, as he said, it gets “really boring.”
Posted by
Top Stories

James Gunn on Why He Wanted to Take Risks With ‘The Suicide Squad’

The Suicide Squad is nearly here and I attended an early screening of the film this week, followed by a virtual Q&A with writer/director James Gunn (Guardians of the Galaxy). While full reviews are still embargoed, as my tweet afterward noted, I can say I was very happy with the film and how Gunn reinterprets these characters and scenarios, following 2016’s Suicide Squad.
MoviesMarietta Daily Journal

James Gunn blasts 'mostly boring' superhero films

James Gunn has branded modern superhero movies as "mostly boring". The 54-year-old director has helmed a number of projects within the genre – including 'Guardians of the Galaxy' in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and the upcoming DC Comics blockbuster 'The Suicide Squad' – but fears that the future could be bleak if there is not an improvement in years to come.
MoviesMovieWeb

James Gunn Teases Marvel DC Crossover Movie Plans

James Gunn is up for bringing Marvel and DC together in a crossover movie, and he's even spoken to both companies about the possibility. The director of Guardians of the Galaxy and The Suicide Squad addressed the potential crossover in a recent interview with Jake Hamilton for Jake's Takes, and the video has been uploaded to YouTube. You can check it out below.
TV & VideosCNET

When are The Suicide Squad, Reminiscence, Dune and more coming to HBO Max?

AT&T's decision last year to move its 2021 Warner Bros. theatrical slate to a simultaneous release on HBO Max at no additional charge sent shockwaves through Hollywood. It also provided a welcome benefit to subscribers looking for new things to watch while stuck at home. With the summer movie season fully underway, the next film from the Warner Bros. slate is The Suicide Squad, which will hit theaters and the service on Aug. 5 at 4 p.m. PT (7 p.m. ET).

Comments / 0

Community Policy