What Does a Baby Need a Watch For?

Kulture Kiari Cephus, a.k.a. Cardi B’s daughter, turned 3 over the weekend and celebrated in lavish style. Her party entrance alone included a carriage ride to the venue, followed by a pony ride past a personal petting zoo and a walk through a balloon tunnel to meet a Disney princess and also the rest of her guests. Yes, it was all very extravagant — a fairy-tale-themed cake roughly the height of a child! a towering chocolate fountain! — and that’s before we even get to the gifts. What were those, you ask? Well! A custom diamond charm necklace by Elliot Eliantte (the designer behind Lil Uzi Vert’s fetching forehead implant) and, drumroll please, a Richard Mille watch reportedly valued at $250,000. I … what?!