Say what you will about Barstool Sports, but they always seem to make a big, forward-thinking move while their competitors toil in the past. Today, Barstool Sports president Dave Portnoy announced via Twitter that his company would take over as both sponsor and broadcaster of the Arizona Bowl, airing the game digitally. “I’ve said many times that our ambitions at Barstool is to own the moon,” Portnoy said in an accompanying blog post. “This is a major breakthrough in that regard.”