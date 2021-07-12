Severe Weather Statement issued for Bergen, Passaic by NWS
Effective: 2021-07-12 15:30:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-12 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bergen; Passaic THE TORNADO WARNING FOR PASSAIC...NORTHWESTERN BERGEN...SOUTH CENTRAL ORANGE AND ROCKLAND COUNTIES HAS EXPIRED The tornado threat has diminished and the Tornado Warning has been cancelled. However, large hail and damaging winds remain likely and a Severe Thunderstorm Warning remains in effect for the area. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM EDT for northeastern New Jersey and parts of Southeast New York. Remember, a Severe Thunderstorm Warning still remains in effect for Passaic County, Northern Bergen County, Northwestern Essex County, Southern Orange County and Rockland County until 800 PM.alerts.weather.gov
Comments / 0