Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Coconino, Gila by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-12 16:05:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-12 16:30:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Coconino; Gila The National Weather Service in Flagstaff has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Gila County in east central Arizona Coconino County in north central Arizona * Until 430 PM MST. * At 405 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located 11 miles north of Christopher Creek, or 15 miles northwest of Forest Lakes, moving west at 10 mph. HAZARD...Golf ball size hail and 70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. * Locations impacted include Starlight Pines and Knoll Lake Campground. HAIL...1.75IN WIND...70MPH