Flash Flood Warning issued for Bradford by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-12 20:48:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-12 21:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Move to higher ground now. Act quickly to protect your life. Target Area: Bradford FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 945 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR NORTHERN BRADFORD COUNTY At 848 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. The expected rainfall rate is 2 to 3 inches in 1 hour. Additional rainfall amounts of 2 to 3 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing with many roads flooded. Evacuations were taking place near Columbia Crossroads where people were trapped in homes surrounded by water. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Chemung, Sayre, Waverly, Athens, Towanda, Troy, Ridgebury, Wysox, Ulster, Litchfield, North Towanda, Springfield, South Waverly, Herrick, Rome, Le Raysville, Sylvania, Burlington, East Smithfield and Wetona. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED EXPECTED RAINFALL...2-3 INCHES IN 1 HOUR