Flash Flood Warning issued for Chemung, Tioga by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-12 19:05:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-12 21:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Move to higher ground now. Act quickly to protect your life. Target Area: Chemung; Tioga The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Southeastern Chemung County in central New York Southwestern Tioga County in central New York Northern Bradford County in northeastern Pennsylvania * Until 945 PM EDT. * At 705 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain moving into northwest Bradford County. The expected rainfall rate is 1 to 2 inches in 1 hour. Additional rainfall amounts of 2 to 3 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is expected to begin shortly as the soils are very wet in the warned area. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Chemung, Sayre, Waverly, Athens, Towanda, Troy, Barton, Ridgebury, Wysox, Litchfield, Ulster, North Towanda, Springfield, South Waverly, Herrick, Wellsburg, Nichols, Rome and Le Raysville. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED EXPECTED RAINFALL...1-2 INCHES IN 1 HOUR