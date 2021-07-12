Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Orange County, NY

Severe Weather Statement issued for Orange, Rockland by NWS

weather.gov
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-12 18:58:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-12 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Orange; Rockland THE TORNADO WARNING FOR PASSAIC...NORTHWESTERN BERGEN...SOUTH CENTRAL ORANGE AND ROCKLAND COUNTIES HAS EXPIRED The tornado threat has diminished and the Tornado Warning has been cancelled. However, large hail and damaging winds remain likely and a Severe Thunderstorm Warning remains in effect for the area. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM EDT for northeastern New Jersey and parts of Southeast New York. Remember, a Severe Thunderstorm Warning still remains in effect for Passaic County, Northern Bergen County, Northwestern Essex County, Southern Orange County and Rockland County until 800 PM.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
City
New York City, NY
State
New York State
County
Orange County, NY
County
Rockland County, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Severe Weather#Extreme Weather
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
TennisPosted by
NBC News

Simone Biles is the latest athlete vocal about mental health

After pulling out of the Olympic women’s gymnastics team and all-around competitions, Simone Biles became the latest athlete at the center of the push to destigmatize mental health conversations in sports. Biles withdrew from the team final citing the emotional toll of the Games, telling Hoda Kotb on the "TODAY"...
CelebritiesPosted by
The Associated Press

Bob Odenkirk collapses on ‘Better Call Saul’ set

LOS ANGELES (AP) — “Better Call Saul” star Bob Odenkirk collapsed on the show’s New Mexico set on Tuesday and had to be hospitalized. Crew members called an ambulance that took the 58-year-old actor to a hospital, where he remained Tuesday night, a person close to Odenkirk who was not authorized to speak publicly on the matter told The Associated Press.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

DOJ declines to back Mo Brooks's defense against Swalwell's riot lawsuit

The Department of Justice (DOJ) on Tuesday declined to back a Republican lawmaker's legal defense against a lawsuit accusing him of helping to foment the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. DOJ lawyers said in a court filing that they were declining to certify Rep. Mo Brooks 's (R-Ala.) claim that he was acting within the scope of his official duties as a member of Congress when he delivered a speech to Trump supporters at the Jan. 6 "Stop the Steal" rally.

Comments / 0

Community Policy