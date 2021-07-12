Special Weather Statement issued for East Slopes Sangre de Cristo Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-12 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-12 17:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor your preferred media outlets and NOAA Weather Radio for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Heavy rains will cause water to pond on roads and in low spots. Fast running water will quickly fill arroyos and ditches. Target Area: East Slopes Sangre de Cristo Mountains; Far Northeast Highlands SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTH CENTRAL MORA AND SOUTH CENTRAL COLFAX COUNTIES UNTIL 530 PM MDT At 504 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Ocate, or 19 miles northwest of Wagon Mound, moving southwest at 15 mph. Nickel size hail and wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Ocate and Ojo Feliz.