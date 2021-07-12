Cancel
Colfax County, NM

Special Weather Statement issued for Johnson and Bartlett Mesas Including Raton Pass, Union County by NWS

weather.gov
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-12 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-12 17:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Johnson and Bartlett Mesas Including Raton Pass; Union County SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR WEST CENTRAL UNION AND EAST CENTRAL COLFAX COUNTIES UNTIL 530 PM MDT At 456 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 12 miles northeast of Farley, or 18 miles south of Des Moines, moving southwest at 20 mph. Nickel size hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Gladstone and Farley.

alerts.weather.gov

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement#17 30 00
