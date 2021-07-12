Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

ESPN+ subscription costs are going up

Posted by 
Primetimer
Primetimer
 15 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Starting Aug. 13, the price of an ESPN+ subscription will rise to $6.99 a month and $69.99 a year, up from $5.99 a month and $59.99 per year.

www.primetimer.com

Comments / 0

Primetimer

Primetimer

Los Angeles, CA
12K+
Followers
13K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Keeping track of what's new and noteworthy in the world of television has never been more challenging. From a veteran team behind some of the web's favorite TV sites, Primetimer tracks the Peak TV era in real-time.

 https://www.primetimer.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Espn#Espn
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
Related
TV & VideosDigital Trends

Sling TV hikes prices for its existing subscribers

Given that Sling TV decided to raise the prices of its live TV streaming subscriptions for new customers at the beginning of 2021, it should probably be no surprise that the company has now informed its existing customers that the same price hike is coming for them in August. According...
Economysportswar.com

It’s going to happen. ESPN backed off Comcast until their contract…

Ended this year. The two are negotiating now. This time, ACCN will be part of ESPN’s bundled package. Much more difficult to reject when ESPN’s “mother station,” the Deuce, etc., are in the mix, as opposed to ACCN being forced onto carriers in the middle of an existing agreement. [Post...
Personal Financedigitalmarketnews.com

Fourth Stimulus Check Update: Latest News On Payments!

There is an update regarding the fourth stimulus check. We bring to you the latest news regarding a petition of $2,000, payments of $1,000 for all the teachers, and payments of $600 inside California. The Fate Of The 4th Stimulus Check Is Still Unclear!. The article speaks about whether you...
Financial Reportsinvesting.com

Sirius XM Earnings, Revenue beat In Q2

Investing.com - Sirius XM (NASDAQ: SIRI ) reported on Tuesday second quarter earnings that beat analysts' forecasts and revenue that topped expectations. Sirius XM announced earnings per share of $0.1 on revenue of $2.16B. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated EPS of $0.0668 on revenue of $2.06B. Sirius XM shares are...

Comments / 0

Community Policy