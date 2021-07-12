Cancel
George Stephanopoulos on his Jeopardy! guest-hosting experience: "They really just want everything to keep going, going, going, going"

Primetimer
Primetimer
The Good Morning America anchor, who tonight begins his one-week guest-hosting stint, says the hardest thing was moving things along. “They really just want everything to keep going, going, going, going,” he says. “And then if you stumble? Now, the dirty little secret is — you ever notice that the host isn’t on camera that much? When you make a mistake you can redo the clue.”

Primetimer

Primetimer

Keeping track of what's new and noteworthy in the world of television has never been more challenging. From a veteran team behind some of the web's favorite TV sites, Primetimer tracks the Peak TV era in real-time.

George Stephanopoulos
