George Stephanopoulos on his Jeopardy! guest-hosting experience: "They really just want everything to keep going, going, going, going"
The Good Morning America anchor, who tonight begins his one-week guest-hosting stint, says the hardest thing was moving things along. “They really just want everything to keep going, going, going, going,” he says. “And then if you stumble? Now, the dirty little secret is — you ever notice that the host isn’t on camera that much? When you make a mistake you can redo the clue.”www.primetimer.com
